"I would love the idea" - AEW star Adam Cole picks multi-time World Champion as his dream opponent 

AEW star Adam Cole has named former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada as the dream opponent he hopes to share the ring with in the near future.

Though Cole has wrestled for NJPW in the past, before joining WWE in 2017, he never had the chance to compete in singles action against Okada. The two are arguably two of the best in-ring competitors in the world right now, and the fans would love to see a showdown between them.

Adam Cole, too, shares similar sentiments as he would love to wrestle Kazuchika Okada soon. The former NXT Champion, alongside other AEW stars, recently sat down for a panel at New York Comic-Con 2021.

At the event, the performers were asked to name their dream opponents in wrestling. Adam Cole revealed that since he hasn't wrestled Okada yet, he wants to get into the squared circle with the Japanese star.

“I’ve never had the chance to have a singles match with this person; I would love the idea of Adam Cole vs. [Kazuchika] Okada,” said Cole (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Now that Adam Cole is in AEW, a match with Kazuchika Okada could become a reality owing to the company's working relationship with NJPW. However, a clash of this magnitude requires a big stage. One shouldn't expect the two companies to give away the match anytime soon simply because it hasn't happened yet.

Adam Cole also has several dream opponents in AEW

There are a series of dream matches for Adam Cole that are waiting to happen in AEW. The former NXT Champion recently opened up about some of the performers he would like to wrestle in the company.

Cole named youngsters like MJF and Darby Allin as some of the stars he would like to work with in the future. Furthermore, he also picked Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson as the veterans he wants to compete against in the ring.

Do you think Adam Cole vs. Kazuchika Okada could become a reality anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

