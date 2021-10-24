Adam Cole sends a message to Jungle Boy

On Twitter, Adam Cole sent a message to Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy faced Brandon Cutler one-on-one and dispatched with little to no resistance. Jungle Boy then called out The Elite. When confronted by Adam Cole, The Young Bucks came from behind and superkicked him.

As The Elite pummeled Jungle Boy, The Young Bucks threw him off the stage and onto the tables on the floor. Cole then tweeted out that this was Jungle Boy's wake-up call.

After the match, Adam Cole came out and said Jungle Boy was an embarrassment:

"You think you're so big and bad because you're picking on Brandon. Jungle Boy. You're an embarrasment. And honestly, if you want to fight The Elite so bad, I got an idea. I'm right here. How about me and you fight right here right now?" Adam Cole said.

Of course, this didn't happen as The Young Bucks dispatched Jungle Boy. But, what is quite apparent is that AEW is building up to a match between the pair. Considering the tweet and the beatdown, Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole is happening.

While it's not clear when that will be, AEW Full Gear seems to be the obvious candidate.

Adam Cole wants to face CM Punk and others in AEW

In a conversation with Bleacher Report, Adam Cole cited CM Punk, Darby Allin, MJF, and Bryan Danielson as people he would like to face in AEW. Given that he's most likely starting with Jungle Boy, these matches will happen sooner than later.

