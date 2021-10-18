AEW Dynamite viewership down after Saturday night special edition

This week's AEW Dynamite was a Saturday night special. According to a report from Wrestling Inc, it has been confirmed that the show averaged a total of 658K viewers.

The numbers went down 38% from last Wednesday's Dynamite. In the promotion's last show on a Saturday, AEW had 649K viewers.

This week's AEW Dynamite featured several top stars, including the main event between Bryan Danielson and newly-signed Bobby Fish. Eventually, Danielson walked out with yet another win after beating Minoru Suzuki on this week's AEW Rampage: The Buy-In.

Dynamite also featured another incredible match between Malakai Black and Dante Martin, one that was won by the former. The show also saw the crowning of the new AAA Tag Team Champions, as FTR came out disguised in masks and defeated The Lucha Brothers.

Jon Moxley picked up a quick singles win over Wheeler Yuta. Penelope Ford got a big win over Kiera Hogan. The crowd in Philadelphia also witnessed an incredible six-man tag team match between The Elite's Superkliq and Dark Order's Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver.

What's in store for next week's AEW Dynamite?

Next week's AEW Dynamite will feature several singles matches, including a trilogy showdown between Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes. The AEW World Title eliminator tournament will also kick-start with singles matches, including a bout between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson will face veteran Dustin Rhodes, hoping to continue his incredible momentum in AEW. Next week's Dynamite will also feature Dan Lambert introducing a new challenger for Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship.

On Saturday's show, The Inner Circle confronted the American Top Team. Lambert clarified that the members of ATT are only interested in going after the gold in AEW.

