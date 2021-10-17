“It's really been that way” – Tony Khan discloses major update regarding creative power in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan gave major updates regarding the shift in creative power in AEW. Khan confirmed he has taken more creative ownership of AEW since 2020.

For the past few months, reports have stated that the creative power of the four EVPs of AEW has been considerably reduced by Tony Khan.

During the inception of AEW, the creative control was under the safe hands of Chairman Tony Khan and his four EVPs: Cody Rhodes, Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks), and the current AEW champion Kenny Omega.

Now, Khan has revealed that a change occurred in the power dynamics of the creative department. Tony, who was speaking with Moose and Maggie on WFAN, disclosed that he has taken larger creative ownership since 2020.

I just needed to probably take more ownership of what I was doing because, at the end of the day, there were a lot of cooks in one show. And it’s just hard because I still want to get everyone’s ideas, but you have to organize everything into one show, and that’s why I still love working with everyone.

Clarifying the reports about Khan taking more creative control of AEW, he said that it has been that way since 2020:

"I just thought it was a little misleading because somebody just reported that recently, but it’s really been that way since about 2020. And things got really hot around then, too. So, I think it’s been good for our business because I’m very organized and meticulous about how AEW’s structured, what matches go on, and I make sure we have a lot of time for the wrestling and have great matches,” said Tony Khan (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Tony Khan explains why wrestling became less popular

In the last decade or so, the wrestling world was ruled by the monopoly of WWE. Tony Khan revealed this was the exact reason why wrestling became less popular. Khan added that wrestling will be worth more when there's competition between promotions.

"In wrestling, we’re worth more against each other... I believe there is greater value in the wrestling market when we’re fighting, and people want to see competition in wrestling... One of the reasons people lost interest in wrestling was because there was not true competition for 20 years," Tony Khan added.

Tony Khan has done an incredible job putting together some of the best shows in AEW since 2020. AEW has been riding high on momentum, and the wrestling world has to give enough credit to Khan for his decisions.

