Bobby Fish opens up about his backstage experience in AEW so far

AEW star Bobby Fish recently stated that he has enjoyed working for the promoton in the brief period of time he's been there. Fish, who made his AEW debut on Dynamite last month, has impressed many fans with his in-ring performances since he arrived.

In a recent match with CM Punk, the two competitors delivered an instant classic. They put on a wrestling clinic, and they also told a great story within the bout. Though he wasn't able to pull off a victory against Punk, Fish proved that he could hold his own with The Best in the World,

Fish recently joined the AEW Unrestricted podcast and explained that he's having a good time in Tony Khan's promotion. Fish stated that it's been "wonderful" so far and he couldn't have enjoyed it more.

"It’s truly been a pleasure to come to work here," said Fish. "The time’s been brief up to this point, but I couldn’t really have enjoyed it more than I have so far. It’s been wonderful."

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 A very great match between CM Punk vs Bobby Fish. CM Punk wins. CM Punk hasn't had a bad match yet. Bobby Fish is such a great worker. He's a dependable guy to have like Matt Sydal. #AEWDynamite A very great match between CM Punk vs Bobby Fish. CM Punk wins. CM Punk hasn't had a bad match yet. Bobby Fish is such a great worker. He's a dependable guy to have like Matt Sydal. #AEWDynamite

Bobby Fish states AEW star Adam Cole has yet to reach him out after signing for AEW

During the interview, when Adam Cole came up in the conversation, Bobby Fish noted that he hasn't heard from the former NXT Champion yet. This statement surprised many fans because the two stars worked closely together for several years before they signed with AEW.

In WWE, Cole and Fish starred as members of the The Undisputed Era, a remarkably successful faction in NXT. The group broke up earlier this year after Cole betrayed his stablemates; he went on to feud with his former ally, Kyle O'Reilly for several months in a rivalry that captivated the audience.

Will Mahoney @HeelWillMahoney



It's a development I've been ready to drop for a long time that hopefully breathes some fresh air into the black & yellow brand.



#NXTTakeOver

#NXTTakeoverVengeanceDay



Putting a cap on the Undisputed Era is definitely a big moment for a lot folks.It's a development I've been ready to drop for a long time that hopefully breathes some fresh air into the black & yellow brand. Putting a cap on the Undisputed Era is definitely a big moment for a lot folks.It's a development I've been ready to drop for a long time that hopefully breathes some fresh air into the black & yellow brand.#NXTTakeOver#NXTTakeoverVengeanceDayhttps://t.co/ScpMk6k4NW

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Though both Cole and Fish have left WWE, it looks like they might have some unfinished business. AEW could potentially set up a great storyline by having the two former friends clash at some point soon. With their renowned in-ring skills and their personal history, Fish and Cole could deliver an incredible match.

Could Charlotte Flair head to AEW next? A former WWE writer has a hot take.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see Bobby Fish in AEW? Yes No 1 votes so far