“They were threatening to sue me”– Brian Cage discloses IMPACT nearly sued him for appearing in AEW

AEW star Brian Cage recently disclosed how IMPACT Wrestling threatened to sue him if he appeared at AEW Double or Nothing in 2019. The Machine was the IMPACT World Champion at the time.

AEW conducted its inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view back in 2019. One of the most exciting matches of the event was the Casino Battle Royale which allowed the winner to face the AEW World Champion for the title.

AEW star Adam Page won the Battle Royale by eliminating MJF and earned an opportunity to fight for the inaugural AEW World Championship. The match featured some of the finest wrestlers, and fans were delighted with the match and its outcome.

Hamad @Hamad_2042 @AEW @FightfulSelect @411wrestling @AEW dynamiteDL @MrGMSI_BCage @Rajah_News Love the interview with Cage! It actually opened my eyes about his real relationship with AEW. Most of us AEW fans, assumed that he had some issues with AEW. But he actually had nothings but good to say about AEW. I can't wait to see you either TNT or AWE Champion.Who better!! @AEWdynamiteDL @MrGMSI_BCage @AEW @FightfulSelect @411wrestling @Rajah_News Love the interview with Cage! It actually opened my eyes about his real relationship with AEW. Most of us AEW fans, assumed that he had some issues with AEW. But he actually had nothings but good to say about AEW. I can't wait to see you either TNT or AWE Champion.Who better!! https://t.co/3NnhBTAgUD

However, Brian Cage recently spoke to Dynamite Download and revealed he was scheduled to make his AEW debut by participating in the Casino Battle Royale.

Cage revealed that it would've come down between him and Adam Page in the closing stages of the match. But things took a turn when IMPACT Wrestling knew he was going to lose the match. The promotion warned him not to take part and threatened to sue him if he avoided their advice.

"Once IMPACT found out I was losing, they pulled me from the pay-per-view. I was so hot and arguing with them, so were Kenny and Jericho, who was with Don. It's funny because, fast forward and now, Don is with AEW. I've brought that up plenty of times. Maybe not even two hours before the match, I got pulled off the show. I was going to do it anyways because they were threatening to sue me," explained Brian Cage.

Cage explained the situation further and said:

Technically, from how it was worded in my contract, and because I was technically still under an El Rey contract with Lucha Underground – that's how Fenix and Pentagon were able to compete – I was, like, 'Okay, if they actually take me to court, I'm going to win," said Brian Cage. (h/t Fighful Select)

Brian Cage decided to pull out on Tommy Dreamer and Billy Gunn's advice. The veterans told Cage that showing up for AEW at that time would cause him money loss in court procedures and would create friction between AEW and IMPACT.

Brian Cage lost to Ricky Starks on AEW Rampage

Brian Cage recently appeared on AEW Rampage to face the FTW champion Ricky Starks in a Philly Street Fight for the title. Ricky got the last laugh as he defeated The Machine and retained his FTW championship.

The match seemed to be the last feud of their recent rivalry, and both stars have already set their sights on other opponents.

Also Read

Before his match with Starks, Brian Cage, via a tweet, revealed that he has set his sights on AEW Star Miro and will be feuding with him after his match with Starks.

Now that his feud with Starks is over, fans are expecting Cage to challenge Miro in the coming weeks as a battle between the two giants will be a treat to watch.

Vince Russo reveals what brought Sting back to the ring right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh