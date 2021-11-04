Bryan Danielson reenacts famous WWE moment after AEW Dynamite

After this week's Dynamite went off air, AEW star Bryan Danielson decided to have some fun with the fans.

The former WWE superstar, along with AEW announcer Justin Roberts, did a reenactment of their infamous “tie choke” moment which happened during their WWE days.

Back in 2009, Bryan Danielson aka Daniel Bryan was made a member of the inaugural season of NXT. After the conclusion of the inaugural season in 2010, Bryan along with his NXT rookies invaded WWE RAW and caused havoc creating an iconic moment in the history of WWE.

However, Bryan was fired just days after that night because of a move he pulled on WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts. Danielson choked Justin with a tie that was not taken well by WWE sponsors.

After this week's Dynamite went off air, Danielson called out Justin Roberts, who was recently signed by AEW as an announcer. The duo then went on to reenact the legendary “tie choke” moment which cracked the fans in attendance. Danielson later went on to jokingly warn Justin not to call him by his WWE ring name Daniel Bryan in AEW.

Bryan Danielson to face Miro in the finals of the AEW world title eliminator tournament at Full Gear

Bryan Danielson reached the finals of the AEW world title eliminator tournament when he defeated Eddie Kingston in a recent edition of Rampage. The second semifinal occurred in the latest episode of Dynamite, where Orange Cassidy faced former WWE superstar Miro.

The match ended with Miro having the last laugh as Cassidy tapped out when the former TNT champion locked him with the Game Over.

The victory over Cassidy earned Miro a spot in the finals of the AEW world title eliminator tournament, which will take place on November 13th at AEW Full Gear 2021 Pay Per View.

After the match, Bryan Danielson came out to shake hands with his opponent for Full Gear, but Miro backed off and left the ring. The crowd acted accordingly, showering The Bulgarian Brute with boos.

Fans are much enlivened to witness the two former WWE superstars fight for a shot at the AEW world title come this November 13th.

