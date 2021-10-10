"I lied" – Bryan Danielson reveals one major reason he retired from WWE other than concussions

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently spoke to WDEL and revealed the actual reason for his forced retirement in WWE. Danielson said he lied about his medical history to the officials, which led to a scenario where WWE lost their trust in him.

After his WWE contract expired, Danielson joined the hot and happening AEW. Danielson made his debut at AEW All Out and, since then, The American Dragon has been showcasing impressive performances.

Danielson, in a recent interview, took fans back to his WWE days and shared one of the main reasons behind his forced retirement. Danielson revealed that he thought he was healthy, but the fact that he lied about his medical condition wasn't his best decision.

"I legitimately thought I was healthy, and still think that I’m healthy. One of the reasons I was forced to retire was not because of the concussions, but because I lied about that. You have to understand, from WWE’s point of view, I had been wrestling for them for six years but then, all of a sudden, they opened this Pandora’s box about ‘lying about his medical history and now we can’t trust him,’ said Bryan Danielson.

A lot of that was building the trust back, but they were also legitimately looking after my health. I was going to see doctor after doctor and doing everything that I could to improve brain function to show, above and beyond, that my brain was healthy," added Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson shares his experience of wrestling for 30 minutes in AEW

The in-ring debut of Bryan Danielson was the talk of the town as it was against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The duo tore the house down at AEW Grand Slam. The match ended in a draw as both stars failed to pull off a submission or a pin on their opponent. Bryan spoke about wrestling for 30 minutes in his debut match and stated that he felt pretty good about it.

"AEW is a very wrestling-centered product. My first match was against Kenny Omega, it was 30 minutes. You very rarely get the chance to do that in WWE. I love the AEW fans, and my experience has been incredible thus far," said Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson will be in action on the next episode of AEW Dynamite as he faces the latest signing of AEW, Bobby Fish.

