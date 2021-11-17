AEW star Bryan Danielson says Eddie Kingston should "put in that extra effort"

Bryan Danielson commented about fellow AEW star Eddie Kingston during the post-Full Gear media scrum.

Drawing from the Mad King's latest feud with CM Punk and Danielson's rendezvous with him during the Eliminator Tournament, The American Dragon had some very choice words for The Mad King.

The former WWE Champion said that Kingston is immensely talented but could be an even better wrestler if he "put in the extra effort." Bryan also considered his former opponent to be "inspirational."

“It was interesting because Eddie and I had actually had interviews where I pretty much said the same thing. One, I wanna say this — Eddie is a very inspirational person, a very inspirational human being. But when I look at Eddie, and CM Punk looks at Eddie, and you could see it tonight, right? You look at him, he’s freaking awesome. What would happen if he put in that extra effort, right? You know what I mean? Like he works his ass off when he’s out there." Said Danielson (h/t WrestleZone)

Danielson also recalled his first match with Kingston back in the day. While the former WWE star prioritized his sleep, the 'Mad King' chose to stay out late and party. He believes wrestlers' approach, both in and outside the ring, heavily affects their career.

“But one of the things right before we had our first match, it was, I think we were in Miami. And it was the week before. After Miami, he goes out til three in the morning. After I show, I’m back in my hotel room, stretching, getting ready so that my body is physically prepared for the next week. Eddie’s shoulder right now is really banged up, right. I’ve been wrestling for 22 years, I feel invincible, right, and I’ve been wrestling every single week since I started here. So there’s putting in the work when you’re wrestling, and then there’s putting in the work when you’re not wrestling. And I think that’s the difference,” Said Danielson

Eddie Kingston has become a fan-favorite in AEW, with fans being drawn to his resilience in his battle with anxiety and depression. However, Danielson seemingly feels that The Mad King could be doing even bigger things.

Bryan Danielson has a future AEW World Championship match waiting for him

Danielson made it to the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals, squaring off against former AEW TNT Champion Miro. He was initially rumored to face Jon Moxley in the finals.

However, Moxley voluntarily took a break from wrestling for personal reasons. Hence, Miro took his spot after defeating Orange Cassady in the Semi-finals.

At AEW Full Gear, Danielson defeated Miro via technical submission, earning a guaranteed title shot for the World Title. With Hangman Page winning the championship on the same night, the two are destined for a future collision.

A feud between Danielson and Page would be a unique move for AEW, as Tony Khan rarely books babyface vs. babyface feuds.

Do you think Bryan Danielson will defeat Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

