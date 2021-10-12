"Beating a dead horse" - Chris Jericho on why he doesn't want to bring back his iconic persona

AEW star Chris Jericho recently highlighted how important it is for him to reinvent his character once in a while. The pro wrestling icon also talked about why he doesn't feel like bringing back his "List of Jericho" WWE gimmick ever again.

Having been in the wrestling business for decades, fans still want to watch him wrestle every single week. Jericho is one of the few wrestlers in the business who has stayed relevant for so long by constantly re-inventing his wrestling character over the years.

In a recent episode of REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart, Chris Jericho stated that he never wanted to be a nostalgia act for pro wrestling fans, which would explain why he has kept evolving despite the success of his gimmicks.

"I always wanted to change my look, something different, a move, catchphrase, whatever it may be because once again, that keeps things fresh. I never want to be a nostalgia act just going off of something that I did even three years ago." Jericho continued, "When people say, ‘Hey, put me on the list List of Jericho!’ Well, that was a fun idea, but it [happened] like 1000 years ago."

"I would never want to do the List of Jericho because it had a great moment in time, and if I bring it back, now it just feels like I’m beating a dead horse. There’s other things I can think of to replace that. That’s kind of what my mindset always is,” said Jericho. (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

What is Chris Jericho up to in AEW right now?

Chris Jericho is currently part of an intense rivalry between The Inner Circle and American Top Team. The latter group, headed by Dan Lambert and former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos, recently joined hands with Men of the Year - Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page - to punish Jericho.

As a result of a recent brawl on Dynamite between these two factions, a tag team match is scheduled for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage. Jericho, along with Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara, will take on Men of the Year and Junior Dos Santos.

