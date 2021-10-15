"That's a guy I would definitely be interested in" - CM Punk wants to face 5-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion

AEW star CM Punk has revealed that he would love to face five-time IWGP champion Kazuchika Okada in NJPW. Punk also added that it is highly unlikely for him to go to Japan and wrestle a match in NJPW due to the risk of COVID-19.

Okada, who is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in recent history, is a dream opponent for many wrestling stars worldwide. The Rainmaker became the first Japanese wrestler to top PWI's list of top 500 wrestlers back in 2017. Meanwhile, CM Punk, a beloved star in the wrestling, recently returned to the industry after he took a seven-year break.

CM Punk recently joined The Rich Eisen Show and spoke about his plans to wrestle in Japan. The former WWE Champion is open to wrestling in Japan and stated that he would love to face NJPW's top star, Kazuchika Okada. That being said, he noted that the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 are preventing him from competing overseas right now.

"You said Okada, and I think that’s a guy I would definitely be interested in getting in the ring with because again, gone for seven years, the rise of everybody who has become a superstar in my absence," said Punk. "I definitely want to get back in the ring with him." (H/t WrestleTalk)

A battle between two of the biggest draws in the wrestling industry would be a huge treat for fans. On any given night, CM Punk and Okada are capable of blowing the roof off with their in-ring abilities. But it looks like fans have to wait and see whether this potential match becomes a reality.

AEW CEO Tony Khan reveals why CM Punk has been wrestling on Rampage

Since his debut for AEW, CM Punk has been a major highlight of the company's secondary show, Rampage. It's interesting to note that this show has hosted all of Punk's AEW bouts, aside from his match at All Out. General manager Tony Khan recently explained that Punk's lack of matches on Dynamite has been part of an intentional plan to elevate Rampage.

"He’s given a great lift," said Khan. "When he’s wrestled they’ve been the high quarter hours (ratings) and his appearances have helped lift the audience and we’ve seen on Friday nights that people do want to see him, even this past week when there was great competition from baseball."

Though he took seven years away from the business, CM Punk has quickly regained his spot as a top star. The numbers speak for themselves, as Punk continues to draw viewers and sell merchandise.

For this very reason, Punk wrestling in NJPW would be beneficial for both companies. But for now, fans will have to tune in and watch AEW to see The Second City Saint in action.

