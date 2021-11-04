"They put a lot of money on the table" - Jon Moxley turned down a major offer during his WWE run

AEW star Jon Moxley recently spoke about how he turned down a lucrative offer from WWE to write a book during his run with the promotion. He also revealed how a chat with former WWE champion Bryan Danielson gave him a clear idea about the consequences of writing a book for Vince McMahon's promotion.

Not too long ago, Jon Moxley launched his autobiography, MOX, which features his pro wrestling and personal journey. The book became an instant talk of the town as it includes some never-before-told stories about him.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

The former WWE superstar recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast with host Chris Jericho to promote his autobiography. During the interview, Moxley stated that the amount of money that was put out in front of him by WWE to write a book was really tempting, but he ultimately turned down the offer after knowing that the project wouldn't turn out the way he wanted it to.

"Actually they wanted me to write a book in WWE. They asked me to do one of their WWE books and I was like, 'Ahh! I don't know man. I'm not like a former president or anything man. Nobody needs to hear my story. I'm not that interesting.' Then they put a lot of money on the table and I was like, 'Maybe.' So they talked to me with this ghost writer guy. I didn't know how the process worked and I was like, 'I don't have time to write a book.' So the guy talks to me like, 'Basically, you know, you just write around and I'm gonna follow you. You tell me stories and I’ll put 'em into words.' And that made me so uncomfortable, and I was like, 'If I was gonna tell my story, I would tell it my way,'" said Jon Moxley.

Moxley disclosed that a chat with Bryan Danielson, who has written a WWE book, gave him the confidence to say no to the deal:

"I kinda felt some pressure and then I remember asking Bryan Danielson, who has written a WWE book which looked good I thought. I was like, 'If you could go back in time...would you do that book?' And he said no. Instantly like, no. Because he was like, 'It wasn't exactly how I wanted it to be.' That’s all I needed to hear and then I told them no."

Renee Paquette thanks fans for showing their support to Jon Moxley

After Tony Khan recently announced that Jon Moxley was going to enter into an inpatient alcohol treatment program, there was a huge outpouring of support from fans for one of their favorite wrestling stars. Many wrestling personalities have also come forward to support Jon Moxley's decision to primarily give importance to his health.

Renee Paquette, who was moved by this kind gesture, thanked everyone for showing their support for her husband via a tweet:

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more ❤️ Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more ❤️

As Moxley takes a break from pro wrestling until he recovers from his addiction issues, Sportskeeda wishes him all the best at this time.

