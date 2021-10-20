AEW star teases new gimmick on Sammy Guevara's Vlog

In the latest episode of Sammy Guevara's YouTube vlog, AEW star Kip Sabian teased his new gimmick by appearing in the background when Cody Rhodes and Taz were having an argument.

Sabian was one of the first stars to feature during the inception of AEW and was also part of the company's first-ever singles match at Double or Nothing 2019 against Sammy Guevara. After a notable run on television, he had to undergo shoulder surgery in May 2021, which sidelined him from wrestling.

Sabian was spotted at this year's All Out Fan Fest and even outside the arena during AEW's Grand Slam show, wearing a box over his head and greeting fans. This led to speculation that his unconventional appearance was indeed part of a new gimmick that he is working on for his return.

In Sammy Guevara's latest vlog, Kip Sabian stood in the background, wearing a box on his head, and watched the conversation between Cody Rhodes and Taz unfold as Sammy video-taped everything.

Kip Sabian teases a potential feud with Sammy Guevara

Sabian recently posted a cryptic YouTube video on his channel. In the video, the British pro wrestler showed footage of his Double or Nothing clash against Sammy Guevara, which has led to fans speculating that a potential bout between these stars is on the cards.

The fact that Sabian appeared on Sammy Guevara's vlog adds more fuel to the rumored bout between these two stars. Keep in mind that their Double or Nothing encounter from 2019 remains the only time they went one-on-one in AEW.

Guevara recently won the TNT Championship by defeating Miro. Kip Sabian may challenge him for the title by returning to AEW programming in the coming weeks, and fans are waiting to see him showcase his new gimmick inside the squared circle.

Edited by Kartik Arry