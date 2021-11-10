AEW star Malakai Black teases a big change to his character soon

Malakai Black's current sadistic character is one of the most fascinating gimmicks in AEW. The former WWE Superstar recently noted that fans will witness some interesting tweaks to his character.

Even after being a sadistic heel in AEW, Malakai Black doesn't actually receive a lot of heat from the live crowd. In fact, for the past few weeks, he has been vociferously cheered on by fans like a babyface. The reason behind this has to do with fans desperately wanting Black's current rival, Cody Rhodes, to turn heel.

Malakai has worked really well with Cody's current conundrum with fans, as he stated that it was all his work to turn the loyal followers of AEW against Rhodes. Speaking on Giant FM Real Radio, Black teased that some exciting changes to his character are on the cards, adding that fans will be able to see it very soon.

"In the next two weeks, you're going to see a very interesting change in the aesthetics and behavior within the character," said Malakai Black. (H/T: Fightful)

Black's recent words will surely excite many wrestling fans as they highly rate the former WWE superstar's creative ability.

Will fans get to see Malakai Black in action at AEW Full Gear 2021?

Full Gear will be the fourth and final pay-per-view of 2021 from AEW, and the show is just around the corner. Fans are waiting for Tony Khan to book the likes of Cody Rhodes, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and more for the upcoming event.

A tag team match is likely to happen come November 13th, as Cody Rhodes and PAC may team up to face Andrade El Idolo and Black.

AEW has been teasing this tag team showdown for a while now, but as it stands, the match is yet to be announced. Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage to find out whether the clash will happen at Full Gear or not.

