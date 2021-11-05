"Mind blowing" - AEW star comments on main-eventing Dynamite despite Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson wrestling on the show

Ruby Soho recently opened up about her experience of main eventing AEW Grand Slam, one of the biggest Dynamite shows ever. Soho stated that she was mind blown by the task that was given to her that night.

Ruby recently made a switch to AEW after being released from WWE earlier this year. This turned out to be one of the best decisions of her pro wrestling career, as she now belongs to a promotion that has realized her great potential. Tony Khan and Co. have booked her as one of the top stars in the women's division, and Soho hasn't failed to live up to the expectations bestowed upon her.

Ruby Soho recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, where she mentioned the AEW Grand Slam main event featuring Dr. Britt Baker and herself. The match, which had the AEW women's championship on the line, was a huge bout for both stars. However, Baker had the last laugh as she eventually won via a submission hold.

Soho elaborated on how she felt about main eventing a show that also featured a mega bout between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson. She stated that it meant the world to her when she received the chance to main event AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

“It meant so much more than just a really big match, or even a title match. It meant to me that AEW trusted me, and that to me means the world because I want to be able to grab the ball and for them to never see it again. I want to be able to be part of these milestones, to be a part of these things. On a show that has Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega in it, and for us to be the main event was huge to me. I still have a hard time being on the same flyers as them, seeing like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega and then there’s me. It’s still mind blowing to me. I still can’t wrap my head around it. But it was an honor, honestly, this was a historical AEW Dynamite… I felt spoiled, I felt honored, I felt pressure, I felt all of these things. So the fact that I was trusted enough to be in that position meant the world to me, and I really felt in that moment that I had to deliver," said Ruby Soho. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Ruby Soho comments on possibly becoming an AEW women's champion in the future

Ruby Soho recently stated that winning the AEW women's championship would mean everything to her. She added that winning the title would be a validation for the last 11 years of her career.

"Oh, it would mean everything. I think it would be validation for the last 11 years of my career. It's not just validation for since I've been here. It's been validation since my previous time in WWE. It's been since my previous time on the independents.." Soho stated.

Many fans are now hoping to see Ruby Soho climb up the ladder and earn another shot at the women's championship, so she can finally fulfill her dream of winning the gold.

