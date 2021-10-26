"I hoped they were going to welcome me" - Ruby Soho opens up about her AEW debut at All Out

Ruby Soho recently spoke about what was going through her head when she debuted for AEW at the All Out pay-per-view this year. The former WWE superstar stated that the moment fans started chanting her name even before her entrance, she started crying in joy.

Soho, who came out as the final entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, won the match to earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. However, Ruby wasn't able to defeat Britt Baker for the title at the Grand Slam show.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Ruby Soho said she was quite nervous before entering the arena for her AEW debut, adding that she had no idea how fans would welcome her. Well, things went extremely well for Soho as the crowd's response to her All Out appearance ended up being one of the best moments of her career.

"Oh yeah I was so nervous, so nervous. I had no idea how the crowd was going to respond. To me, I knew that it was a really big night, and I was worried. I hoped they were going to welcome me with open arms, and when they started to chant Ruby Soho prior to me even coming out, it was real to me in that moment. I started crying, I was like, 'Okay, I’ve got to pull this together, I’ve got to go and wrestle.' But it was everything that I wanted it to be and more, it was more than what I expected. I was nervous before that, but that crowd that night was such a special moment. That was the best moment in my career to date, because it was a culmination of 11 years of work that I had done, and a lot of nervousness coming into it," said Ruby Soho.

When Ruby Soho's bout matched Roman Reigns' segment in ratings

On October 15, AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown went head-to-head for 30 minutes. AEW Rampage beat SmackDown with higher ratings in the key demo of 18-49 during the broadcast overlap.

The wrestling world went crazy upon learning that Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny matched the ratings of the face-off segment between WWE's two top megastars, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Both segments ended up with a rating of 0.23:

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Ruby Soho vs. Bunny tied Roman & Lesnar, both at 0.23. Ruby Soho vs. Bunny tied Roman & Lesnar, both at 0.23.

Ruby Soho's inclusion has given AEW much-needed depth in the women's division, as she has turned out to be a reliable star thanks to her ability to deliver a great show for fans. Therefore, it does look like AEW and Soho are a perfect match for each other.

