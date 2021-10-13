Sammy Guevara wants to run back an old feud with a popular AEW star

AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara has declared via his official Twitter account that he is ready to face former titleholder Darby Allin.

Guevara recently won the TNT championship on the September 29th episode of Dynamite by defeating Miro in a dynamic, one on one singles match.

AEW star Darby Allin recently stated that he doesn't care about the AEW world championship and added that he would love to get back into the TNT title picture. Darby, who is a former TNT champion, still holds the record for the longest reigning champion of the same title. After holding the title for a duration of 186 days, "The Daredevil" lost the belt during an edition of AEW Dynamite to former WWE superstar Miro in May 2021.

Darby Allin, who is currently on a feud with AEW star MJF, certainly seems to have an eye on the TNT title. The comments from Darby attracted the attention of current TNT champ Sammy Guevara. Sammy took to Twitter to state that he is ready for "The Daredevil" and has declared that he wants to fight him again.

"We'll continue to show everybody why that (TNT) championship is the most important championship in AEW. Everyone is like, "I can't wait until you become World Heavyweight Champion.' I don't give a shit about that. Give me that TNT Championship,"- Darby Allin

Let's go again…

When Darby Allin faced Sammy Guevara back in 2020

Back in 2020, AEW stars Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara locked horns twice in a singles match.

The first bout happened at AEW Revolution 2020, and on that night Darby came out victorious. Sammy had a chance to avenge his defeat when the pair faced each other again in a singles match for a tournament to crown the inaugural holder of the TNT championship. But Sammy again failed to capitalize as he ended up again on the losing side.

However? A lot of things have changed since 2020, and both stars have undergone some tremendous transformations as they have grown along with the company. These are two of the most talented young performers in the industry today, and a potential rivalry between them would be golden for the AEW audience.

The duo, along with MJF and Jungle Boy, are being considered the 'four pillars' of AEW. So the next time these two clashes, the stakes are going to be much higher and so will the quality of both stars compared to what they showcased back in 2020.

What do you think of a potential Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin feud for the TNT title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

