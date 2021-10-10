"Unbelievable" – AEW star reacts to Fury vs. Wilder fight

AEW star Scorpio Sky was very impressed with the third boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

The match billed as once and for all, drew a large variety of audiences worldwide, and Scorpio was one of many hooked to this boxing trilogy fight.

The stakes were high as the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champions were on the line. The bout, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, finished as an instant classic. In the end, Tyson Fury emerged victorious by beating Wilder in the 11th round via a ferocious knockout punch.

AEW star Scorpio Sky took to Twitter to share his feelings about the historic bout. Sky said that it was an unbelievable match and that Fury is the best heavyweight of his era. Sky also had kind words for Wilder.

Scorpio Sky @ScorpioSky That was an unbelievable fight! Wilder has SO much heart! Fury is the best heavyweight of his era. #FuryWilder3 That was an unbelievable fight! Wilder has SO much heart! Fury is the best heavyweight of his era. #FuryWilder3

What's next for AEW Star Scorpio Sky?

Scorpio Sky, along with Ethan Page and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos, is set to take on Chris Jericho, Jake Hagger, and Sammy Guevara in a six-man tag team match on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage.

Sky and Page have been part of an ongoing rivalry with Jericho and Hagger. The Men of the year have associated with Dan Lambert's American Top Team to punish Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle members.

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, together known as the Men of the Year, have been producing great performances recently. The duo pulled off a huge upset over Jericho and Hagger at the recently concluded AEW Grand Slam. Therefore, fans are considering the duo as serious challengers for the Inner Circle and, maybe in the future, for the AEW tag team titles too.

