"Are their contracts coming up soon?"- AEW tag team FTR teases a match with former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions

FTR member Dax Harwood recently teased a match with The American Alpha. He wondered if the former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions were getting released soon.

In a Twitter Q&A, Dax replied to a fan's tweet where the latter stated he would love to see FTR wrestle The American Alpha. The AEW star enquired whether Chad Gable and Jason Jordan's WWE contracts are expiring soon or not.

FTR was known as The Revival in WWE and won Tag Team titles across three brands. They were released after an argument with Vince McMahon. Following WWE, they debuted in AEW and won the Tag Team Championships. The duo is the current AAA Tag Team Champions.

The history between FTR and The American Alpha

There is quite a rich history between FTR and The American Alpha. Dash and Dawson, aka The Revivals, had locked horns with Gable and Jason several times on NXT during their WWE days.

During 2016, The Revivals and American Alpha fought each other thrice for the NXT Tag Team titles. The former lost their tag titles to Gable and Jason during their first bout at Takeover: Dallas. However, they regained the title back at Takeover: The End, just 68 days after losing it.

The last bout was a two-out-of-three falls match between these two teams on NXT, which the Revivals won.

Chad Gable, alongside Otis, is currently wrestling on RAW as part of the Alpha Academy. However, Jason Jordon retired due to a severe neck injury. He now works for WWE as the lead producer, overseeing TV tapings.

