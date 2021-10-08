Amanda Huber comments on one year anniversary of Brodie Lee's iconic AEW TNT Title match 

Amanda Huber has cleared up some confusion surrounding her husband, Brodie Lee's iconic Dog Collar Match for the TNT Title against Cody Rhodes.

Lee captured the TNT Championship from Cody in a surprising squash contest on the August 13th, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite. However, his reign was short-lived, as he dropped the gold back to his rival in the aforementioned Dog Collar Match on the October 7th Dynamite show. The bout also turned out to be Lee's last before his untimely passing.

Amanda Huber recently took to Twitter to note that Brodie Lee dropping the TNT Championship had nothing to do with him falling sick. Furthermore, she clarified that her husband began showing symptoms of his sickness almost two weeks after the match.

"One year ago. Since there’s some confusion/misinformation: 1)They didn’t take the belt off because he was sick. 2) This match had nothing to do with him getting sick. I asked. I was desperate for answers. 3) He didn’t show symptoms until about 2 weeks later(things progressed FAST)" tweeted Amanda Huber.

The news of Brodie Lee's passing on December 26th, 2020, came as a major jolt to the performer's legion of fans.

It led to an outpouring of love and grief from everyone in the wrestling community, and many performers still talk about their fond memories with him to this date.

Braun Strowman recently recalled a heartfelt memory of Brodie Lee

One of the closest friends Brodie Lee had in the wrestling business was former WWE star Braun Strowman. The two were part of the Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan in WWE.

Recently on Twitter, a fan asked Strowman to reveal his favorite memory of the former Intercontinental Champion. The Monster Among Men recalled how Brodie Lee once yelled at him when he first started out in wrestling.

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 @asantos3421 Him yelling at me when I first started. Going what the hell are you doing that for. @asantos3421 Him yelling at me when I first started. Going what the hell are you doing that for.

