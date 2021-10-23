"Fu...." - Andrade El Idolo sends a strongly-worded message to WWE after AEW Rampage

Former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo sent a strongly-worded message to WWE following this week's AEW Rampage.

Andrade and PAC headlined the Friday night show with one of the best matches in its history. The latter picked up the win after rolling up the former WWE United States Champion.

Following the match, Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black got involved in the mix. In an unlikely occurrence, four former WWE stars were together in an AEW ring.

Moments later, Andrade El Idolo called out WWE on Twitter. The tweet seems to be a shot at the promotion for underutilizing the four stars. You can check out his tweet here:

"Fu… WWE !!!!!" tweeted Andrade El Idolo

It's all the more surprising to see Andrade take such direct shots at WWE, considering his partner, Charlotte Flair, is one of the top stars of the company. 'The Queen' is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Details on the storyline between Andrade El Idolo, Cody Rhodes, PAC, and Malakai Black in AEW

After the former NXT Champion sent out the tweet, WrestleVotes reported there are more plans in place for Andrade, Cody, PAC, and Black in AEW. They tweeted that the concluding segment on Rampage was only the beginning of a story between the four stars.

Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black will wrestle in a singles match on this week's AEW Dynamite. There's a chance Andrade El Idolo and PAC could get involved. This could set up a star-studded tag team match featuring Cody and PAC against Black and Andrade sometime down the line.

What did you make of AEW Rampage's main event? Do you think we could see a blockbuster tag team match involving the four stars at Full Gear 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

