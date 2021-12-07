"I’ll still spank you like the b***h you are"- AEW star challenges Jake Paul to a fight

AEW star Anthony Ogogo sent a fiery message to internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul. The Olympian asked Jake Paul to fight him instead of fighting someone he had already fought.

".@jakepaul you sh**bag. I’ve seen one British tv star / sporting heartthrob has pulled out. This tv star / sporting heartthrob will happily take his place on 12 days notice Happy man raising one hand. I haven’t had a pair of gloves on in 3 years but I’ll still spank you like the b***h you are. Fight me!" the AEW star tweeted.

Jake Paul was set to square off against Tommy Fury however the latter pulled out of the fight citing injuries. The fight was set to take place on December 18. Jake Paul shortly afterwards announced that Tyron Woodley will replace Tommy Fury.

This is not the first time Anthony Ogogo has sounded off on Jake Paul. Back in September, the AEW star told the YouTube sensation that he would fight him for free.

Jake Paul is yet to respond to any of Anthony Ogogo's challenges or tweets.

Anthony Ogogo will make his AEW return on Dark: Elevation

Anthony Ogogo @AnthonyOgogo Whilst @jakepaul is getting ready to fight a bum that he’s already beaten, I’ll be making my comeback and stoving somebody’s head in tonight on @AEW Dark, @YouTube midnight GMT 🇬🇧, 7pm Eastern 🇺🇸. When you grow a pair of bollocks Jake I’ll be waiting 📞. Whilst @jakepaul is getting ready to fight a bum that he’s already beaten, I’ll be making my comeback and stoving somebody’s head in tonight on @AEW Dark, @YouTube midnight GMT 🇬🇧, 7pm Eastern 🇺🇸. When you grow a pair of bollocks Jake I’ll be waiting 📞. https://t.co/KiWHfIJCnF

Anthony Ogogo has been absent from AEW programming for a number of months due to injuries and COVID restrictions. On Monday, the Olympian will make his return as he features on AEW Dark: Elevation.

QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto and Anthony Ogogo will face Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincita and JD Munoz in an eight-man tag team match. Considering The Factory is reuniting after many months, they should pick up an easy win.

Anthony Ogogo last wrestled on AEW Dynamite in June when he teamed up with QT Marshall to defeat Lee Johnson and Cody Rhodes. Ogogo had a marquee match against the American Nightmare a month before that at Double or Nothing.

