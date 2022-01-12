×
Create
Notifications

Austin Gunn says Gunn club will "leave" AEW as feud with popular free agent intensifies

Billy Gunn&#039;s boys have been given an unfortunate nickname
Billy Gunn's boys have been given an unfortunate nickname
Max Everett
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Jan 12, 2022 01:31 PM IST
News

AEW's Gunn Club continues to be the focus of popular free agent Danhausen on social media, as he continues to encourage fans to chant the unfortunate moniker Austin and Colten Gunn have inherited from their father, Billy Gunn.

Following the continued use of their unwanted nickname, Austin Gunn took to Twitter to demand fans and Danhausen to stop the chants. He even threatened that the Gunn Club could leave if it continued.

"We’re starting to take this VERY seriously…stop the #A**Boy chants or we will just leave!!!!!! @DanhausenAD," said Austin.

You can view the tweet here.

Danhausen has been feuding with the Gunn Club for quite some time. With his desire to join the company is made obvious, he could very well be in the midst of establishing a storyline for his character when he debuts.

Up next, @coltengunn and @theaustingunn of the #GunnClub make their situation VERY clear, as they enter the ring here at #AEWDark... 🚫🍑Tune in to #AEWDark right NOW!▶️ youtu.be/my704d_l-a8 https://t.co/qNzHJh80es

Danhausen is exactly the kind of character AEW needs right now

Very busy, very evil day filling out job applications https://t.co/zF86E1qQ2Z

Tony Khan seemingly made it his mission to stack his roster in 2021, with Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Adam Cole's arrival showing just how far the promotion has come in such a short time.

The roster is filled with megastars and workhorses up and down the card, but there are no permanent comedic roles on television aside from Orange Cassidy. That's where Danhausen would come in, taking spooky characters from the past and putting a parodical spin on them.

He could serve as the comedic sideshow, changing the show's pace and turning it on its head, as well as offering a personality for other stars to bounce off of and get over.

Danhausen has proven he works in this capacity throughout his internet feud with the Gunn Club, with their constant back and forth serving to get everybody involved over with the crowd.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

If he is soon to be All Elite, we may see the feud move away from social media and onto our screens.

Edited by Alan John
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी