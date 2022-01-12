Austin Gunn says Gunn club will "leave" AEW as feud with popular free agent intensifies

AEW's Gunn Club continues to be the focus of popular free agent Danhausen on social media, as he continues to encourage fans to chant the unfortunate moniker Austin and Colten Gunn have inherited from their father, Billy Gunn.

Following the continued use of their unwanted nickname, Austin Gunn took to Twitter to demand fans and Danhausen to stop the chants. He even threatened that the Gunn Club could leave if it continued.

"We’re starting to take this VERY seriously…stop the #A**Boy chants or we will just leave!!!!!! @DanhausenAD," said Austin.

Danhausen has been feuding with the Gunn Club for quite some time. With his desire to join the company is made obvious, he could very well be in the midst of establishing a storyline for his character when he debuts.

Danhausen is exactly the kind of character AEW needs right now

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Very busy, very evil day filling out job applications Very busy, very evil day filling out job applications https://t.co/zF86E1qQ2Z

Tony Khan seemingly made it his mission to stack his roster in 2021, with Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Adam Cole's arrival showing just how far the promotion has come in such a short time.

The roster is filled with megastars and workhorses up and down the card, but there are no permanent comedic roles on television aside from Orange Cassidy. That's where Danhausen would come in, taking spooky characters from the past and putting a parodical spin on them.

He could serve as the comedic sideshow, changing the show's pace and turning it on its head, as well as offering a personality for other stars to bounce off of and get over.

Danhausen has proven he works in this capacity throughout his internet feud with the Gunn Club, with their constant back and forth serving to get everybody involved over with the crowd.

If he is soon to be All Elite, we may see the feud move away from social media and onto our screens.

