[WATCH] Behind-the-scenes look at Hangman Page's AEW Full Gear entrance

Hangman Page had one of the most iconic entrances during this year's Full Gear pay-per-view. Now, AEW has posted a behind-the-scenes video of the same on their official YouTube channel.

At the event, Page fought Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in a high-profile clash. This bout was surrounded by enormous hype, as fans wanted the ultimate babyface to win the biggest prize in Tony Khan's promotion. Well, their wishes came true when Hangman walked out of the Target Center as the new AEW World Champion.

HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage thank you all. you’ve made me feel like a champion. thank you all. you’ve made me feel like a champion. https://t.co/7CTrhvCgP3

Tony Khan and Co. worked really hard on bringing out some of the best entrances possible for Full Gear, and Hangman Page's entrance certainly topped the list. The 30-year-old rode a horse to the Target Center, and it was certainly a well-tailored edit.

Production for this shoot involved the use of a drone, and they had to close down about four blocks in downtown Minneapolis for a few hours. Check out AEW's behind-the-scenes view of Page's Full Gear entrance below:

Hangman Page will now have his focus set on Bryan Danielson

After his title victory at Full Gear, Adam Page came out to Dynamite to celebrate in his home state of Virginia. However, the party was spoiled by the entry of Bryan Danielson, who is the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Danielson, who initially congratulated Hangman, went on to mock and belittle him.

This turned into a heated segment with The American Dragon showcasing some of his slightly villainous traits. And by the end of it, the crowd was vociferously booing Danielson. His current role will be a huge advantage for Hangman, as from now on, the latter will be portrayed as the ultimate babyface in this rivalry.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans are eagerly waiting for the two stars to fight in what will soon be a first-time-ever singles showdown.

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Kartik Arry