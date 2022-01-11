"There's been no apology" - Released AEW star lashes out at Tony Khan for controversial statements 

Big Swole has made it clear that she's yet to receive an apology from AEW boss Tony Khan, who made some controversial remarks about her a few days back.

Swole recently opened up about her All Elite Wrestling departure, saying she was unhappy due to the promotion's lack of representation and diversity. Khan quickly retorted on Twitter, naming several people of color in prominent positions in AEW. Most notably, he revealed that he released Big Swole since she wasn't very good at wrestling.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “To answer everybody's question; No, there's been no apology (from Tony Khan)



There’s been no contact or anything, and I don't think there will be because I feel like maybe he feels he had said nothing wrong at all”



- Big Swole

(via Swole World) “To answer everybody's question; No, there's been no apology (from Tony Khan)There’s been no contact or anything, and I don't think there will be because I feel like maybe he feels he had said nothing wrong at all”- Big Swole(via Swole World) https://t.co/vI2sfNIhQn

This sparked controversy, with many fans urging Tony Khan to apologize to the female performer. However, speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Swole World Podcast, Big Swole disclosed that her former boss hadn't apologized yet.

She added that neither Khan nor AEW had contacted her since then. Big Swole feels that since Tony Khan doesn't think he said anything wrong, she doesn't expect him to apologize.

“To answer everybody’s question, no. There’s been no apology. There’s been no contact or anything and I don’t think there will be because I feel like maybe he feels he had said nothing wrong at all,” Swole said on her Swole World podcast. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Big Swole was pleased with Jade Cargill's AEW TBS Championship win

The biggest issue that plagues All Elite Wrestling, according to Swole, is diversity. Hence, it came as no surprise that she was very pleased when Jade Cargill became the inaugural TBS Champion at last week's Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, Big Swole shared a GIF of Cargill, adding several applauding claps in the caption.

The TBS Champion, too, took note of Swole's tweet and responded by terming her "sister." Though an AEW return seems unlikely considering the recent turn of events, Big Swole will indeed find immense success whenever she returns to the squared circle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Tony Khan should apologize to Big Swole for his statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Angana Roy