"It took the Icon Sting to take me down"- WWE Hall of Famer's son justifies his recent loss on AEW Dynamite

Colten Gunn recently took to Twitter to rationalize his dreadful loss, which occurred during a tag team bout against Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite this week.

Not many people had high expectations from this bout, considering Billy Gunn and Sting's combined age of 120. However, the duo of face-painted stars and The Gunn Club surpassed everybody's presumption.

Both teams left no stone unturned in pushing each other to their limits in a gruesome encounter. As expected, rising stars Allin and Colten carried the pace of the match to create a hot tag for their partners to finish the job on a high note. Sting executed an earth-shattering Scorpion Death Drop on Colten Gunn to secure victory for his team.

It's worth noting that the fan-favorite duo broke The Gunn Club's undefeated streak while extending their winning record to 5-0.

After the loss, Colten said it took a legendary Icon like Sting to hand him his first loss in the rookie year. The 30-year old star further acknowledged the potential of him and his brother in the future:

"No matter what y’all say I only started wrestling a year ago and was never pinned during that time. it took the Icon Sting to take me down. me and @theaustingunn will run this game for years. #AEWDyanmite," Colten Gunn said.

There's no doubt that Billy's sons have tons of potential to succeed in the tag team division. Though the company hasn't utilized them on its flagship program, it may only be a matter of time before they get a shot at the gold.

AEW's Darby Allin revealed the possibility of breaking up with Sting in the future

AEW's Darby Allin recently turned down the possibility of seeing a rift between himself and his partner Sting anytime soon. The former TNT Champion believes The Icon has accomplished everything in the wrestling business, and there's no reason for him to prove anything:

"That’s not in the cards yet, ever. It’s different when there’s two young guys trying to prove to each other they’re better, but Sting has done everything twice. He has no ego. There is no reason he’d want to split up," Darby Allin said.

The formidable duo of Sting and Allin became highly popular among the AEW universe. Aside from the fact that the WCW legend is bringing the spotlight on the 28-year old star, the latter has somewhat played a pivotal role in extending the career of the WWE Hall of Famer. Given the mutual benefits, the company is most likely to keep them together for the foreseeable future.

What do you make of Colten Gunn's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

