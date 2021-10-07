Bobby Fish officially signs a contract with AEW

Bobby Fish is All Elite. The veteran performer has officially inked a deal with AEW after making his debut to this week's edition of Dynamite.

Fish challenged newly-crowned TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on the latest episode. The former NXT Champion had laid down the challenge to Guevara immediately following last week's AEW Dynamite, where The Spanish God had defeated Miro to capture the title. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Bobby Fish failed to end Guevara's TNT Championship reign prematurely.

Moments after Dynamite went off the air, AEW took to its Twitter handle to announce Bobby Fish's signing.

Bobby Fish is a well-traveled and respected performer in the business. His four-year tenure with WWE, which began in 2017, was a fruitful one. He was part of the wildly successful Undisputed Era stable, which dominated NXT's programming for a pretty long period.

Fish was released from WWE on August 6th, 2021, following which he wrestled a handful of matches for MLW before joining AEW. There's also a chance of Fish's reunion with his former stablemate Adam Cole, with the latter also dropping a hint about the same earlier this week.

Bobby Fish is far from finished with Sammy Guevara in AEW

Moments after the match, Bobby Fish claimed he came inches close to winning the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara. Furthermore, Fish added that it was only a matter of time before he wins the TNT title and warned The Spanish God that he hadn't seen the last of him yet.

In closing, Fish also warned the American Top Team, who attacked Sammy Guevara after the match, to stay in their lane.

