"Some of these guys actually think about their bank account" - Booker T on top AEW star possibly moving to WWE 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his view on MJF possibly going to Vince McMahon once his contract with AEW expires.

In recent days, there has been rampant speculation about The Salt of the Earth heading to the global juggernaut in 2024. Apart from MJF hinting at it, a recent report suggested that WWE higher-ups are eager to procure the AEW star's services in the future.

Speaking on the latest episode of Hall of Fame, Booker T stated that MJF is one of the "smartest" people in the wrestling business today. The WWE Hall of Famer lauded the youngster for creating a brand for himself.

Furthermore, Booker T also pointed out that MJF is wise not to take shots at WWE, unlike his peers. This has kept the door open for him to join the company.

"He's the smartest guy out there, bar none as far as the situation goes, as far as the internet goes, making people buy into MJF. Not anything else, it ain't about if he could fly, or how could a grappler he is or anything like that, it's about MJF, and that's right there is something uncanny for today's wrestling and the way younger guys go out there and do it. He could be trending for saying, "WWE sucks, and the guys there suck along with it, he could be easily trending for saying that." said Booker T

In conclusion, Booker T added that the AEW star was one of those athletes who thought about making as much money as possible during his wrestling career.

"Some of these guys actually think about their bank account, how much money they could make in this business. Some guys think this way, and he's literally the best to actually just make that statement right there." said Booker T

MJF is currently embroiled in a heated feud with CM Punk in AEW

One of the biggest rivalries not just in AEW, but all wrestling is between The Pinnacle leader and The Straight Edge Superstar. The two stars have been steadily building the anticipation of their eventual match through their tremendous promo exchanges.

At this week's AEW Dynamite, CM Punk and MJF got into the ring as part of a six-man tag team match. In the end, Punk, teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin, defeated The Salt of the Earth and FTR in a fun back-and-forth bout.

AEW wisely kept the two stars' interactions minimal, saving most of it for their match, which is widely expected to go down at the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view.

Do you see MJF leaving behind AEW for WWE in 2024? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

