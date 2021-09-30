"I don't think the fans were mad"- Six-time world champion explains why AEW fans weren't angry about the finish to Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega's time-limit draw at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam remains a controversial topic, as many viewers wanted to see a more conclusive ending to the bout. But WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently explained why he believes fans aren't angry about this outcome.

Omega's clash with Danielson was a dream match fans had been wanting for many years. But due to both stars working for different promotions, the match couldn't happen in recent years. When Danielson signed with AEW, though, the company quickly started building toward this showdown.

At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, fans got their wish, and they weren't disappointed. The American Dragon and the Best Bout Machine tore the house down with an insant classic. While non-decisive finishes can be frustrating, the time limit draw made complete sense from a booking perspective.

Booker T discussed the match on the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast. He shared his thoughts about why fans weren't angry about the finish because the bout delivered amazing action.

"Even with the finish, I don't think the [AEW] fans were mad at that just because they're rabid," said Booker T. "They want just good action, more than anything. But then again, I'm seeing someone like Omega and Danielson inside the squared circle, that's a match we don't see on a weekly basis or anything like that."

"It's not about the money, it's about the excitement, how much we can draw, how much money we can make," Booker T continued. "I think that's what's it's going to be about, the best going against the best."

In the days following the bout, Omega has shot down Danielson's request for a rematch. That being said, The American Dragon remains determined to get another shot at The Cleaner.

Booker T believes AEW world champion Kenny Omega changed his style against Bryan Danielson

Booker T also stated in the podcast that Kenny Omega changed his style against Bryan Danielson at AEW Grand Slam and didn't incorporate any of his "horse play."

The WWE Hall of Famer noted how this contest was a "real fight", and he also complimented the way that Omega carried himself as a smart heel. Booker T ultimately said that he loved everything about this match.

At this point, it's fair to expect another match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson at some point. Fans have been wanting to see a fully unleashed Bryan Danielson, and this first bout offered a preview of that. Moving forward, hopefully AEW will grant the fans' wishes again and deliver a satisfying sequel between Omega and The American Dragon.

