Booker T on what surprised him in the Bryan Danielson-Kenny Omega match on AEW Grand Slam

Booker T commented on the AEW match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson and was surprised at the vicious shots that the latter took in the match.

Booker T, while discussing the match between Omega and Danielson on his Hall of Fame podcast, stated that he was surprised by the brutality of the AEW match. He was full of praise for the two AEW stars and gave special praise to Danielson.

"I thought it was going to be that type of match where it was going to be hard-hitting and I think we got that. Did they leave anything in the ring? I don't think so. Daniel Bryan definitely took some wicked shots and some wicked bumps that a man who has had reconstructive surgery done on his neck, man, it surprised me. It looked like Daniel Bryan was running on all cylinders, didn't seem like he had missed a beat or anything like that," said Booker T.

Booker T was impressed by the build- between Omega and Danielson and believes the two told a very good story in the ring. He did think that the "no-sell" between the two was not something that he liked, but admitted that a lot of fans liked it.

Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson at AEW Grand Slam

Last week's AEW Dynamite, dubbed Grand Slam, saw the in-ring debut of Bryan Danielson on AEW television. Danielson and Omega kicked off the show and had an entertaining, hard-hitting match.

The match ended in a time-limit draw after neither star could win the match in 30 minutes.

This past week on Dynamite, Danielson challenged Omega to a rematch, but after the AEW Champion declined, the former WWE star challenged any member of The Elite to a match. He will face Nick Jackson on this week's Rampage show.

