"He can make a boatload of money" - Booker T on why top AEW star should not change his gimmick

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has praised the recent work of AEW's Cody Rhodes. The newly crowned TNT Champion's gimmick has been the subject of many discussions in the wrestling community.

Despite many fans begging AEW to turn the first-ever three-time TNT champion to the dark side, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. While many will be frustrated to hear that, Booker T thinks it's a good thing.

Speaking on the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T explained that Cody Rhodes, in the position he is currently in, could be a real draw for AEW. Here's what he had to say;

“I think a guy like Cody is in a prime position to actually be able to go out there and do what I talk about all the time, and that’s the art of going out there and doing nothing and making the people go crazy. If he can do that for the next five years, man he can make a boatload of money and be very, very happy at the end of the day,” says Booker T. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Cody Rhodes has been vilified in every building he has stepped foot in for AEW since the "Road Rager" edition of Dynamite. Even now, fans regularly boo the babyface "American Nightmare" while cheering for his heel opponent.

Booker T has an interesting theory on why AEW fans boo Cody Rhodes

One interesting point Booker T brought up on the podcast was that Cody Rhodes could be a case study of why fans boo certain wrestlers. He compared Cody Rhodes to the likes of Roman Reigns and John Cena.

The Hall of Famer thinks that the fans' hatred towards performers like Cena and Reigns was more related to their position on the card and not their personas.

"I think perhaps fans wanted to see him in a different role. And them trying to motivate the company to move that person into that role. I think the fans these days, man they can hijack a whole show,” says Booker T. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Cody's position on the card shouldn't be anything for AEW fans to worry about as he is still unable to challenge for the AEW World Championship. Back in Full Gear 2019, Cody Rhodes was defeated by Chris Jericho, preventing him from challenging for the world title ever again.

