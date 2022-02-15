Brandi Rhodes releases statement after AEW exit 

Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes have both confirmed their exit from AEW. Following their announcement, Brandi has released a statement thanking every fan for their support while working with the company.

By now, fans would have heard that Cody and Brandi had left the company they helped start. For weeks, it was known that Cody Rhodes was working without a contract and on a handshake deal as reported.

Brandi released a statement on Twitter saying that it was an honor being the company's first-ever AEW 'Chief Brand Officer.' She also thanked every wrestler and talent working in the company for creating a 'great locker room environment.' She gave special mention to Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall and Leva Bates for their help and encouragement.

Brandi also thanked Tony Khan for giving her the opportunity and platform in AEW. The former WWE announcer has seemingly gone out of her way to thank everyone involved in her journey.

It'll be interesting to see where she ends up following her exit from Tony Khan's promotion.

Who will be the next to leave AEW?

While certain stars like Big Swole leaving the company were significant, Cody's departure from the company is undoubtedly a stunning development. The American Nightmare was one of the company's most prominent 'founding fathers', and his departure indeed sent shockwaves across the wrestling fanbase.

While it's possible that specific contracts may not be renewed, it's unclear if other big names will follow suit.

Will Cody Rhodes return to WWE alongside Brandi? Only time will tell.

