AEW powerhouse Brian Cage issues a major challenge after Full Gear 2021 

Brian Cage recently called out newly-crowned AEW World Champion Hangman Page, seemingly challenging him to a match sometime down the line.

Page ended Omega's 346-day title run at Full Gear 2021, the longest in the promotion's history in the show's main event. Moments after the win, several All Elite Wrestling stars sent their wishes to Hangman Page, including former FTW Champion Brian Cage.

However, the powerhouse performer quickly sent out another tweet, reminding fans that he's the only one to defeat Page in singles action this year. The said match went down on the April 28th edition of Dynamite, where The Machine squashed Hangman Page.

Later, at Double or Nothing 2021, the AEW Champion evened things up with Brian Cage by defeating him in the night's opening contest. Cage added in his tweet that although Bryan Danielson is next in line for a shot at the AEW World Championship, he and Page should also have a rubber match soon.

"Orrrrr, @theAdamPage only loss is against a certain machine......I know American dragon is number 1 contender, but maybe the cowboy and swolverine should have a rubber match too. #AEWFullGear #AEWDynamite," tweeted Brian Cage.

Hangman Page claims he'll remain AEW Champion for the rest of his life

Post-Full Gear 2021, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy delivered a heartfelt speech in front of the Minnesota crowd. Page went back the memory lane, recalling his time in Bullet Club, saying how he never fit into the heel stable.

He had nothing but kind words for The Dark Order, saying he finally felt at home in the faction and that the members were like a family to him. Hangman Page's closing words were the most buzzworthy, as he claimed that he intends to remain the AEW World Champion for the rest of his life.

Page is currently scheduled to defend his title against veteran performer Bryan Danielson in a dream match at an undisclosed date.

Do you see Hangman Page and Brian Cage sharing a ring anytime soon in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

