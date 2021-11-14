Watch: What happened with Hangman Page after AEW Full Gear 2021 went off the air 

Hangman Page delivered a heartfelt speech after his AEW World Championship win over his long-time nemesis Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021. The pay-per-view's closing match witnessed the conclusion of an almost two-year storyline, with Page fulfilling his quest to become the top champion.

The victory was an incredibly heartfelt one for The Anxious Millennial Cowboy and his fans who have remained on his side during his ups and downs in AEW. Once the show went off-the-air, Hangman Page took the mic and addressed Minnesota fans, who cheered for him at the top of their lungs.

The newly-crowned AEW World Champion revealed he told himself earlier that he wouldn't hesitate before shedding tears if he happened to win the title. Furthermore, Page looked back at his time in Bullet Club, saying he never felt he belonged in the stable.

However, Hangman Page accepted that when he joined The Dark Order in All Elite Wrestling, he found a home and that the stable's members were like family to him. In closing, he claimed that he would remain the champion for the rest of his life.

Ben @iFightGiants Post match with Hangman Page. #AEWFullGear Now a few days before I catch my flight to Norfolk! Post match with Hangman Page. #AEWFullGear Now a few days before I catch my flight to Norfolk! https://t.co/B02zHqSW2i

Bryan Danielson will now face Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

The American Dragon has booked his shot at the AEW World Championship after defeating Miro in the World Title Tournament's finals at Full Gear 2021. Bryan Danielson will wrestle his first match for the title in the company against Hangman Page at a yet-to-be-announced date.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Tony Khan says on the Media Scrum that Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page is a dream match, but will not announce a date for the match just yet. #AEWFullGear Tony Khan says on the Media Scrum that Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page is a dream match, but will not announce a date for the match just yet. #AEWFullGear https://t.co/0QfqTmJoPN

The dream match is sure to tear the house down. However, it'll be intriguing to see how Tony Khan's promotion books the clash. Page losing the title so soon after winning seems unrealistic, while Danielson losing his first match in AEW just months after debuting also looks unlikely.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Did you enjoy newly-crowned AEW World Champion Hangman Page's post-show speech at Full Gear 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das