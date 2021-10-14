"It doesn't sit very well with me"- AEW star unhappy over a recent storyline with Team Taz

AEW's Brian Cage recently stated that he's not finished with Ricky Starks and criticized the booking of the FTW Championship.

Brian Cage was recently engaged in a month-long feud with Team Taz, especially Ricky Starks, who took the FTW title from him a few months ago. In the latest escalation of this rivalry, Cage and Starks had a gruesome battle last week on AEW Rampage in which the latter emerged victorious.

Speaking on Dynamite Download, The Machine revealed that when the company handed him the title, he never asked for it. Cage also stated that the company failed to elevate the title's status the entire time it was around his waist. Moreover, he didn't like the way his storyline with Team Taz panned out.

If the AEW powerhouse had his way, he'd seek and get a fair one-on-one match with Starks where Team Taz would be be banned from ringside. Still, he also noted that he'd be content to simply move on from the storyline.

"The FTW Title, which I never asked for, it was handed to me," said Cage. "It was cool, it was neat, but it wasn't anything I asked for or anything I needed. More so, we never really did that much with it. It was cool, but I don't know, I was indifferent on the whole thing. Obviously, with how it all ended, it doesn't sit very well with me."

"The more we've gotten to with this thing, it has taken longer than it probably should have to have gotten there," Cage continued. "And now, at this point, yes, I want my retribution, and I still want to beat Ricky Starks when it's one-on-one, but at the same time, I'm almost okay with moving on just to move on." (H/T- Fightful)

Brian Cage went on to express that he feels caught in the middle of this storyline. He wants revenge on Team Taz, but he'd also like to go in a different direction and face fresh opponents.

What's next for Brian Cage in AEW?

Brian Cage appears to be finished with Ricky Starks after he unsuccessfuly challenged for the FTW Championship last week on AEW Rampage. That being said, there's no doubt that Cage remains among the most underutilized talents on the roster.

His wife even expressed the same opinion in a Twitter post, which caused a lot of backlash against the company. With AEW Full Gear right around the corner, it remains to be seen whether Tony Khan has anything in store for Cage.

