AEW star Brian Cage faces backlash after seemingly comparing himself to Chris Benoit, issues clarification

AEW powerhouse Brian Cage recently courted controversy after he shared a Google Lens comparison, according to which he visually resembled late WWE star, Chris Benoit.

For those unaware, Benoit is one of the most controversial wrestling figures, having built an incredible resume for himself thanks to his work. However, in 2007, in a case of double-murder and suicide, Chris Benoit first murdered his son and wife, after which he killed himself.

Due to the gruesome nature of the incident, the wrestling world has distanced itself from Benoit, rarely bringing out his topic. Taking to Twitter, Brian Cage shared the screenshot of the comparison. Check out the former FTW Champion's tweet:

"Well Google lens just told how it is," tweeted Brian Cage.

As expected, fans immediately took note of the tweet and slammed Brian Cage for being insensitive. This forced the AEW star to issue a clarification, in which he urged fans to calm down. Cage claimed that he accidentally made the comparison on Google Lens and shared it since he thought it was funny.

"Jeez people calm down. I did it by accident and thought it was funny, because I've been told I resemble him," tweeted Brian Cage.

Brian Cage has been absent from AEW for nearly three months now

Despite boasting one of the most impressive physiques in wrestling and possessing great in-ring chops, it's safe to say Brian Cage's AEW run has been underwhelming so far. Apart from challenging for the AEW Championship at Fight for the Fallen 2020, he hasn't done anything of note.

Cage's disappointing run with the FTW Championship ended on October 6th edition of AEW Rampage, where he lost the title to Ricky Starks. Since then, he has been conspicuously absent from AEW's programming, despite not suffering from an injury or any medical issue.

Though he recently teased challenging AEW Champion Hangman Page, it's unlikely to materialize into a match anytime soon.

What do you make of Brian Cage's tweet? Do you think he should have been cautious before posting it? Sound off in the comments section below.

