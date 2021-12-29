Former IMPACT World Champion teases title match against Hangman Page

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Cage wants to face AEW World Champion Hangman Page in a rematch.

Cage and Page are no strangers to each other, having faced each other in a singles match earlier this year.

Hangman Page will defend his championship on January 5 in a rematch against Bryan Danielson at the premiere of AEW Dynamite on the TBS Network. Brian Cage took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Page for his rematch and then teased one of his own.

"Best of luck to @theAdamPage on his rematch with BD.....and speaking of rematch......." (Check out Brian Cage's tweet by clicking here).

At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Hangman Page faced Brian Cage. The two men opened the main card with Page eventually pinning The Machine for a big victory after an incredible 12-minute match.

The two men haven't crossed paths since, nor has AEW hinted at a potential rematch. But Cage seems optimistic about facing Page at some point down the road.

Cage was last seen in a major feud against Team Taz. Ricky Starks, Hook, and Powerhouse Hobbs turned their backs on the former FTW Title holder. The feud eventually led to a Philly Street Fight between Cage and Starks.

What happened the last time Hangman Page defended the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson?

At AEW Winter Is Coming, Hangman defended his AEW World Championship for the first time. He faced Bryan Danielson, who defeated Miro in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

The two men took each other to the absolute limit and eventually, the bout ended in a time-limit draw. AEW has confirmed a rematch between the two arch-rivals.

Page will defend his championship once again against Danielson on January 5. This time, his goal will be to pin Danielson and retain the title, getting one over the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Page became the AEW World Champion at Full Gear 2021 when he defeated his former tag team partner Kenny Omega.

