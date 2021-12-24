"It doesn't go unnoticed" - Brian Cage breaks silence on his AEW absence 

It's been more than two months since Brian Cage appeared on AEW's programming, and naturally, fans have been wondering about the reason for his long absence from TV.

The former Team Taz member finally broke his silence regarding the same through a tweet.

The Machine last performed on AEW Rampage's October 6th edition, where Ricky Starks defeated him to become the FTW Champion in a Philadelphia Street Fight. While Brian Cage did compete at the Jericho Cruise later in October, he hasn't officially appeared for AEW since losing to Starks.

Cage tweeted that he appreciates the continuous support by fans, who have consistently clamored to see more of him. He added that their tweets and messages don't go unnoticed. In closing, Brian Cage wished his followers a Merry Christmas.

"I wanted to give thanks to all my fans and let you all know I appreciate the continued support, well wishes, and desire to see me more. It doesn't go unnoticed by any means. Merry Christmas." tweeted Brian Cage

It was also recently reported that despite his long absence from AEW, Brian Cage is still very much under contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

AEW star Brian Cage has limitless potential

While it's fair to say that Cage hasn't connected with fans as naturally as other top AEW stars have, there's still no denying that he does possess the skills to become a main eventer.

His short-but-effective feud with Hangman Page earlier in the year, where he even defeated the current AEW Champion in mere minutes, is still fresh in fans' minds. After Full Gear 2021, Brian Cage teased a feud with Page, saying it's about time they had a rubber match, this time with the AEW World Title on the line.

Though a match with Page materializing looks unlikely at the moment, it'll be interesting to see how AEW books Cage's eventual return to television

