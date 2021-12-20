AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. calls out former NXT tag team on social media

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter earlier today to call out a former NXT tag team. Pillman called out TMDK, who were formerly known as TM-61 on the black and gold brand.

The Australian duo have not been seen as a tag team since their stint in NXT back in 2018. Mikey Nicholls (Nick Miller in NXT) requested his release to spend more time with his family in 2018. Shane Haste (formerly Shane Throne in NXT) stayed with WWE until 2021 before being let go from the company in the November round of releases.

Flyin Brian called out the former NXT tag team, seemingly in response to Haste taking to his own Twitter page and announcing his 'retirement'.

Haste jokingly announced his retirement earlier this week as he sits out his 90 day no compete clause. He went on to say that he would be back to the world of professional wrestling next year, revealing a TMDK shirt.

Brian Pillman Jr. has every right to be confident after the year he has had in AEW

2021 has been a breakout year for the son of the Loose Cannon. He competed for the AEW World Tag Team Championsips with partner Griff Garrison against the Young Bucks in May. He even challenged for Miro's TNT Championship in June and was in a featured bout at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September against MJF.

The Varsity Blonds (Pillman and Garrison) will be aiming to take care of their most recent foe Malakai Black. Garrison will go one-on-one with Black at the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite to round out what has been a breakout year for the tag team.

With 2022 fast approaching, the only way is up for both Pillman and Garrison.

