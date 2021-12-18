Former WWE Superstar Shane Haste announces 'retirement' through social media 

Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, took to Twitter to announce his retirement from professional wrestling.

The WWE star posted a video of himself looking back and reflecting on his journey so far in the business as well as talking about his future in the industry.

The former NXT sensation claimed that his life is 'pretty good' at the moment and Haste also seems to be enjoying the company he has around him at all times.

"So, It’s the end of the year, a perfect time to reflect and talk. Maybe think about the future a little bit. Now as I do this, as I sit in this nice place, knowing I’ve a wonderful, amazing girl and these two adorable puppies, I gotta think man, life’s pretty good," said Haste.

He further went on to add that his five years in the entertainment business were quite good, but Shane Haste seems to be done with it.

An elated Haste then immediately announced his return to the professional wrestling circuit and claimed that starting in 2022, he will be back to take bookings once again.

"The last five years in entertainment, have been very good to me. So, I think, I think I’m done, I think I’m done with that. But now, it’s time to get back and do what I do best and that’s why I’m here to announce in 2022, I’m coming out of retirement and back to the world of professional wrestling," stated Haste.

As things stand, Shane Haste isn't looking too far ahead and isn't sure where he will end up in the industry. However, he did tell all his fans that they should keep following him on social media for updates on how and when to book him.

Haste ended his video by showing off his TMDK t-shirt, a faction that consisted of the likes of Mikey Nicholls and JONAH, who were also previously with WWE.

"I hope you care. So, where? When? I don’t know, I haven’t thought that far ahead yet, but keep watching this and my other social medias. Next year I’m gonna put links and emails to where to book me, where to find me. Yes, that’s right Shane Haste professional wrestler take 2, starting 2022," said Haste.

Check out Shane Haste's video below:

Shane Haste’s final run with WWE saw him being a part of RETRIBUTION

On 21 September 2020, Shane Haste was revealed as one of the members of the faction known as RETRIBUTION. Following this, at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Haste - working as Slapjack - had a match with Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship but ended up losing.

Earlier this year, the character of Slapjack would be written off WWE TV, as Shane Haste made his return under his original gimmick.

The former TMDK star then had two dark matches with Keith Lee and Austin Theory, losing to Lee but victorious in his effort against Theory.

Eventually, on the 18th of November, 2021, Shane Haste was released from his contract.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of Shane Haste's time with WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman