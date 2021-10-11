Top heel breaks character to send a message to AEW President Tony Khan 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently sent out a message to Tony Khan on the occasion of the latter's 39th birthday.

The AEW Women's Champion shared a bunch of photos with Khan and wrote a heartfelt caption. Britt Baker tweeted that Tony Khan was the best boss working today.

Furthermore, Baker wrote that she and other AEW stars always strive hard to make Khan proud due to his passion for the business. In closing, Britt Baker thanked Tony Khan for revolutionizing and changing the wrestling industry.

"Happy bday to the best boss out there. We strive to make you proud because your passion is so contagious, TK. Thank you for changing the game so we all could play. @TonyKhan," tweeted Britt Baker.

Check out the AEW Women's Champion's tweet here.

Several other AEW stars like Matt Hardy, Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and more also shared their heartfelt wishes for Tony Khan on his birthday. Check out some of those wishes here:

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Happy Birthday @TonyKhan ! Make It A Great One! You Followed My Whole Career And Grew Up Watching Me! These Treasures Represent 50 Years Of My Work! Thank You For All The Respect! WOOOOO! Happy Birthday @TonyKhan! Make It A Great One! You Followed My Whole Career And Grew Up Watching Me! These Treasures Represent 50 Years Of My Work! Thank You For All The Respect! WOOOOO! https://t.co/Q7jj7HFhlZ

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Happy Birthday to the man who has re-energized pro wrestling through @AEW @TonyKhan !Remember that time I chartered a plane & we traveled to @IMPACTWRESTLING & I surprised you with 50% of the bill? HaHaHa, great times!Besties always go halfsies - Happy Day of Birth! Happy Birthday to the man who has re-energized pro wrestling through @AEW, @TonyKhan!Remember that time I chartered a plane & we traveled to @IMPACTWRESTLING & I surprised you with 50% of the bill? HaHaHa, great times!Besties always go halfsies - Happy Day of Birth! https://t.co/aY3afFU9gu

AEW President Tony Khan recently sent a warning to WWE

Tony Khan recently sent out a warning to WWE on Twitter, writing that he can't wait to see AEW Rampage defeat SmackDown in the ratings next week. The latter show would air on FS1 instead of FOX Network, which would broadcast the MLB American League.

For those unaware, the blue brand will also have a half-hour overrun during the next episode, ending at 10:30 PM. This means Rampage, which starts at 10:00 PM, and SmackDown will go head-to-head for 30 minutes.

Khan tweeted that the clash has been a long time coming and that he can't wait to meet the competition on Friday night next week.

With both AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown having packed cards, it remains to be seen which show manages to score a higher rating.

Also Read

Do you see AEW Rampage defeating WWE SmackDown in ratings next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened when AEW's new giant met The Great Khali? Click here to find out.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Tony Khan has changed the wrestling business? Yes No 2 votes so far