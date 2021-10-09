AEW President Tony Khan sends a warning to WWE 

Tony Khan recently took a shot at WWE, as SmackDown and AEW Rampage are set to go head-to-head next Friday night.

Next week's SmackDown will be a two-and-an-hour show, starting at 8 PM. As such, the episode will end at 10:30 and will have to go head-to-head with AEW Rampage for 30 minutes as the TNT show starts at 10 PM. Taking this into account, AEW chief Tony Khan recently sent out a warning to WWE on Twitter.

Khan tweeted that he can't wait to see Rampage beat WWE's main show SmackDown in the ratings next week. Furthermore, Tony Khan said that the head-to-head clash has been a long time coming and he can't wait to meet the competition next Friday night. Check out the AEW chief's tweet below.

"I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampageon @AEWonTNT!" tweeted Tony Khan.

One major disadvantage for next week's SmackDown is that it airs on FS1 instead of FOX. So far, whenever SmackDown has aired on FS1, which has a considerably lesser reach than FOX, the ratings have been disappointing.

That said, SmackDown has a packed card for next week. In addition to Brock Lesnar appearing, the show will be headlined by SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch taking on Sasha Banks. Plus, Sonya Deville will make her return to in-ring action, colliding with Naomi.

Next week's AEW Rampage is a must-see show as well

Not just SmackDown, but AEW Rampage also has an intriguing card for the Friday night show. CM Punk will be in action against former WWE Superstar Matt Sydal.

Plus, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager will take on Junior dos Santos and Men of the Year in a six-man tag team action. Last but not least, Ruby Soho will compete in singles action against The Bunny.

Here's the updated card for AEW Rampage:

CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager) vs. Men of the Year & Junior Dos Santos

Do you think AEW Rampage would be able to defeat WWE SmackDown in ratings next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

