"Love you Maxwell" - Top female AEW star sends a message to MJF 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently sent a message to MJF in response to the Pinnacle leader sharing a picture with her.

The Salt of the Earth referenced Baker in another scathing promo exchange between him and CM Punk on this week's Dynamite. Moments after the episode went off the air, he took to Twitter to share a snap with the AEW Women's Champion. Check out the picture here.

Britt Baker responded to the tweet by writing that she's the most talked-about part of Punk and MJF's feud in All Elite Wrestling, even though she isn't directly involved in it. Furthermore, she also sent a heartfelt message to the Pinnacle leader. Check out her tweet here.

"CM Punk v MJF…Yet the most over letters in this feud are DMD. Love ya Maxwell. #Homegrown," tweeted Britt Baker.

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo CM PUNK TELLS MJF HE HAS BEEN REPLACED BY BRITT BAKER AS ONE OF THE 4 PILLARS.... #AEWDYNAMITE CM PUNK TELLS MJF HE HAS BEEN REPLACED BY BRITT BAKER AS ONE OF THE 4 PILLARS.... #AEWDYNAMITE

Britt Baker was also mentioned on last week's Dynamite, where CM Punk claimed that she had already replaced MJF to become one of the promotion's four pillars, alongside Jungle Boy, Darby Alliin, and Sammy Guevara.

MJF wants Britt Baker to become The Pinnacle's first female member in AEW

Earlier this year, The Salt of the Earth opened up about his desire to see the AEW Women's Champion become the first female member of The Pinnacle. MJF stated that he had formed a bond and that they recognize each other's talents well.

"Britt Baker. Me and Britt have actually formed a bit of a bond. I still think she’s a total b**ch and she definitely thinks I’m a s***head, but talent recognises talent. Real recognises real," said MJF.

Though Baker still hasn't joined The Pinnacle, her character will perfectly sit well in the heel faction if she happens to align with them.

Do you see AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and MJF working alongside each other in Tony Khan's promotion sometime in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

