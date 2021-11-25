"You're obsessed with her" - Britt Baker slams WWE legend for accusing her of being envious of fellow AEW star 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has sent out a message to Mick Foley after the WWE Hall of Famer tweeted that Baker might be envious of Thunder Rosa.

The La Mera Mera and The Doctor are involved in one of the longest-running feuds in AEW history. They have wrestled two matches against each other so far, with both scoring a win each. The build-up for a third and decisive clash has already kickstarted on the company's programming.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa defeated Baker's cohort, Jamie Hayter, in the quarter-finals of the AEW TBS Championship Tournament. Britt Baker, present at ringside, interfered in the clash but couldn't help Hayter secure victory.

Moments later, Mick Foley took to Twitter, saying he had noticed envy in the eyes of the AEW Women's Champion over her long-time rival.

"Is it just me, or can you see the envy in @RealBrittBaker’s eyes when @thunderrosa22 is in the ring?"

An annoyed Baker as she retorted by stating if the Harcore legend is such a big fan of Thunder Rosa, she'll buy him an 8X10 sized picture of her rival. She further proclaimed she doesn't even know what envy is.

"Listen, I’ll buy you an 8x10 since you’re so obsessed with her. Envy? Don’t know her."

Mick Foley recently urged AEW President Tony Khan to book Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa III

Among the legions of viewers anticipating to see Baker and Rosa step inside the squared circle again, Mick Foley is also one. Last month, the WWE Hall of Famer and The Doctor engaged in a fun Twitter banter.

Foley took a dig at Baker, saying Rosa defeated her back in March 2021. He also tagged AEW boss Tony Khan in the tweet, writing that it's time to settle their differences once and for all.

With Thunder Rosa currently participating in the AEW TBS Championship tournament, fans will have to wait just a little longer to witness her clash with Britt Baker.

Do you agree with Mick Foley's assessment of the AEW Women's Champion growing resentful of Thunder Rosa? Sound off in the comments section below.

