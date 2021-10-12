Mick Foley urges Tony Khan to book a rematch to an iconic AEW clash 

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wants Tony Khan to book a rematch to AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa's iconic bout from March 2021.

Baker and Rosa headlined the March 17th edition of AEW Dynamite with an all-time great Lights Out encounter. The match was proclaimed by many to be the best women's match in AEW's history.

One among the countless fans of the clash is Mick Foley. Foley and Britt Baker recently had a fun exchange on Twitter.

The former WWE Champion posted a picture of himself with Thunder Rosa, terming the female performer a Hardcore Legend. Baker took offense and replied by posting a snap of herself drenched in blood from the Lights Out bout.

Mick Foley then responded by stating that Thunder Rosa was victorious in the match and not Britt Baker. He also wrote that a rematch between Baker and Rosa could settle the argument and urged Tony Khan to book the clash.

You can check out Mick Foley's tweet here:

"Last time I checked, Britt, it was @thunderrosa22 who picked up the W. Maybe a rematch is in order. @TonyKhan…want to help settle this argument?" tweeted Mick Foley

The WWE Hall of Famer had even praised Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker earlier for their match on AEW Dynamite. However, Baker wasn't very pleased with this and went on to take a dig at Foley, saying she doesn't require his seal of approval.

Mick Foley replied to Britt Baker's tweet with the following:

When will AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa wrestle again?

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have wrestled twice in AEW, both scoring a win each. Going by the quality of their first two encounters, fans are eagerly anticipating a third and decisive clash between Baker and Rosa.

A recent report suggested that AEW is planning to book a match between the two sometime down the line. However, Thunder Rosa recently made her intentions clear about winning the new TBS Championship.

Also, Britt Baker recently engaged in a war of words with Jade Cargill. This could lead to Cargill challenging Baker at Full Gear 2021 for the AEW Woman's Championship.

Also Read

Do you want Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa to compete at AEW Full Gear 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh