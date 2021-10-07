AEW announces new TBS Championship on this week's Dynamite 

AEW introduced the TBS Championship, exclusively for the women's division, on this week's edition of Dynamite.

Khan recently teased that he was about to make a "big" announcement on Dynamite. Hours later, reports suggesting that AEW is likely to introduce a new title for the women's division emerged. As it turns out, the rumors were true as Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards confirmed the title's addition to AEW.

The WCW legend was present in the ring, talking about AEW Dynamite's move to TBS from the TNT network early next year. Furthermore, Schiavone disclosed that the first TBS Champion would be determined with a tournament beginning in January. Official Aubrey Edwards then unveiled the title, the design of which has elicited a mixed reaction from fans on Twitter.

It's a welcome move by AEW as the promotion's women's division has gone from strength to strength in recent months. The division is stacked with young and talented performers who would benefit from an additional title to fight for. Most importantly, the TBS Title is a sign that AEW has finally shown faith and trust in their thriving female roster.

Who can be the first TBS Champion in AEW?

Several top female stars have already made their intentions about capturing the TBS Title known. In a video package, Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Ruby Soho, and Sky Blue said they are aiming to become the inaugural Champion.

Apart from them, Anna Jay, Tay Conti, Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida could also enter the tournament to be crowned as the first TBS Champion.

One thing fans can be assured about is the quality of the bouts in the upcoming competition, owing to the talent every performer in the women's division possesses.

