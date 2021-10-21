×
Report: Britt Baker approached AEW boss Tony Khan for a dream inter-promotional match with top champion 

AEW Women's Champion and Tony Khan
Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 21, 2021 11:50 AM IST
A recent report has suggested that Britt Baker has discussed the possibility of wrestling Deonna Purrazo with AEW President Tony Khan.

The match between Purazzo and Baker is one of the most highly-anticipated ones in wrestling today. Despite IMPACT Wrestling and AEW's thriving working relationship, the bout hasn't come to fruition yet.

Fightful noted that Deonna Purrazzo is also interested in a dream match against the AEW Women's Champion. She spoke to IMPACT EVP Scott D'Amore about her desire to compete in AEW, especially against Baker.

Give me Britt Baker vs Deonna Purrazzo… @AEW @IMPACTWRESTLING THAT is a modern day dream match. The 2 best women in the world right now. #AEWDynamite @RealBrittBaker @DeonnaPurrazzo https://t.co/xmDg1jCL4w

With both performers interested in the inter-promotional match, it's only a matter of time before a clash between the two materializes. Furthermore, it was also suggested that AEW and IMPACT have already shared a few ideas about crossover women's matches.

In the same upcoming interview, Deonna Purrazzo stated that she would love to team up with Britt Baker to challenge Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Decay.

Could Britt Baker confront Deonna Purrazzo at Bound for Glory 2021?

With Bound for Glory 2021 a few days away, fans can expect IMPACT Wrestling to deliver plenty of surprises. One of the most intriguing possibilities is Britt Baker confronting Deonna Purrazzo after her Knockouts Championship match with Mickie James.

@chagle77 @RealBrittBaker @RealBrittBaker can have all the cities she wants she’s the queen of wrestling
D👇M👇D👇 https://t.co/RblNNzxpEK

A stage like Bound for Glory could be the perfect platform for a dream clash between Baker and Purrazzo. If the latter retains her title at the pay-per-view, fans can also expect a title vs. title match between them sometime down the line.

Do you want AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo? Do you think Baker could confront the Knockouts Champion at Bound for Glory 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
