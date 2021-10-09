"Who was that?"- Top WWE Executive didn't know who AEW's Kenny Omega was till 2019

Current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers in the world and has been for a long, long time. However, Senior Vice President of WWE, Bruce Prichard, was unaware of who Omega was until 2019.

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Bruce Prichard Says He Had No Idea Who Kenny Omega Was Prior To Starrcast 2019 wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/10/b… Bruce Prichard Says He Had No Idea Who Kenny Omega Was Prior To Starrcast 2019 wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/10/b…

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks had been close to signing WWE prior to AEW's formation in 2019. The Belt Collector's solitary involvement with WWE came when he was part of their developmental brand, Deep South Wrestling.

However, when he wasn't called up to the main roster, the Best Bout Machine requested for his release. Since then, Kenny Omega has become one of the best wrestlers on the planet, helping make NJPW and AEW two of the most recognizable wrestling companies in the world.

Bruce Prichard, who has worked for WWE in various roles, including a scout, mentioned on the Something to Wrestle podcast that he was at Starrcast in 2019 when he realized who Kenny Omega was.

“That day that I was at Starrcast [in 2019] and I said who was that,” Bruce Prichard said. “I had no idea who he was. It was [on our radar], that was one of our territories, we had training facilities and everything that we had there,” Prichard said. “Unfortunately I didn’t get down there with the kind of frequency that we would’ve liked to of.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

A new contender for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship was crowned on the latest Dynamite

Also Read

Hangman Adam Page made his long-awaited return to AEW as he was the Joker in the Casino Ladder Match to determine the No.1 Contender for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship.

The Millennial Cowboy ascended the ladder and retrieved the poker chip, to reclaim the title opportunity he had previously lost. The match is likely to take place at Full Gear and should be the final arc of a storyline that has been building for over four years.

What happened when AEW's new giant met The Great Khali? Click here to find out.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hangman Page end Kenny Omega's AEW Title reign? Yes No 1 votes so far