AEW star Bryan Danielson to compete at a major wrestling show in 2022 

It was recently announced that AEW veteran Bryan Danielson would be in action at Qatar Pro Wrestling's SuperSlam III event on March 17th and March 18th, 2022.

QPW's President Ali Al-Marafi confirmed to Lucha Libre Online that The American Dragon would wrestle at the show.

It would mark the AEW star's pro wrestling debut in Qatar. Though an official contract between QPW and Danielson is not yet in place, it will be signed sometime later this week.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude https://t.co/ojIBb9FEsP

While there's no clarity over who Danielson would wrestle at SuperSlam III, fans can expect him to feature in a marquee match on the card.

Apart from him, wrestling veterans like Sting, Bret Hart, Eric Bischoff, Nation of Domination (Ron Simmons, The Godfather, Mark Henry, and D'Lo Brown), and more have also been announced for the show.

SuperSlam III will happen at the Ali Bin Hamad Alatya Arena in Doha, Qatar, with over 15,000 fans in attendance to watch the grand spectacle.

Bryan Danielson could appear at QPW SuperSlam III as the AEW Champion

There's a chance that Qatar fans could see The American Dragon walk down the entrance ramp with the AEW Championship around his waist. Bryan Danielson will challenge Hangman Page for the World Title at the upcoming Winter is Coming special on December 15th.

Danielson earned the title shot by winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament on the same night that Page became the Champion by defeating Kenny Omega at Full Gear.

The rivalry has also seen a vicious side of Danielson emerging, and as such, it won't be an easy task for Hangman Page to retain his title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to see Bryan Danielson perform at Qatar Pro Wrestling's SuperSlam III? Sound off in the comments section below.

Jon Moxley said many stunning things in his book. Find out what he said right here.

Edited by Alan John