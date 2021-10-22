"I like to push myself physically" - Bryan Danielson admits that he would like to compete in NJPW's historic tournament

Bryan Danielson has admitted that he wants to compete in New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Climax tournament. During an interview with In The Kliq, Danielson mentioned that he would like to push himself physically and that is one of the reasons why he joined AEW in the first place.

Danielson then went on to speak about his match with Minoru Suzuki. The two men recently competed in a huge singles showdown on AEW Rampage and similarly, the former WWE Champion also claimed that his match with Bobby Fish on Dynamite was another physical bout.

Bryan Danielson added that sharing the ring with "killers" like Suzuki and Fish on two consecutive nights is very appealing to him. (H/T: 411 Mania)

"One of the things I’ve always really wanted to do is I’ve wanted to do a G1. I like to push myself physically, and that’s actually one of the reasons I joined AEW is because they wrestle a very physical style. My match with Minoru Suzuki, very physical. My match with Bobby Fish, very physical. One of the most grueling things to do in professional wrestling is the G1 tournament because it’s so many physical matches and it’s night after night after night. One after another, you’re in the ring with killers, so that is something that really appeals to me. Now, it doesn’t appeal to my wife so much. She’s not bothered, but she’s like, ‘Oh, Bryan.’ She knows I’m gonna come home on Sunday and be beat up and have a big smile on my face. She just shakes her head at me sometimes, but she’s happy that I’m happy.”

Danielson was recently victorious over both Suzuki and Fish but was taken to his limits by both men. It remains to be seen if The American Dragon will work for NJPW in the near future or not, courtesy of The Forbidden Door.

Bryan Danielson will be a part of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament

Bryan Danielson will face Dustin Rhodes in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson's goal will be to win the entire thing and eventually challenge for the world championship, regardless of whoever has the belt.

